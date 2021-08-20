Hear Cincinnati: Cincinnati Tri-State school superintendents aim to 'get back to the kids'

Students in some places are going back in masks but in other places, it is an optional thing. So many things have changed in what feels like the 11th hour, thanks in large part to this delta variant. WCPO anchor/reporter Evan Milward is joined by superintendents Matt Early from Williamsburg, Jonathan Cooper from Mason, and Mike Borchers from Ludlow Independent to discuss back-to-school in the time of COVID-19.

First our weekly news panel consisting of community reporter Lucy May, senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss appraisal discrimination, closing power plants, a busy weekend for downtown, and more local Cincinnati news.

