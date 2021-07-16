Hear Cincinnati: As events and concerts return to Greater Cincinnati, we breakdown what's good

Concerts and events are coming back!
WCPO 9 entertainment reporter Brian Mains joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to talk about this weekend's Top 9 food, fests, and fairs. Plus, he'll chat about the two big new music venues and all the best concerts coming to town this summer.
- Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: July 16-18
- Ready to rock? Live music returns to Cincinnati
First, our panel rounds up this week's most interesting news around Cincinnati.
- Renovated affordable housing high-rise in Over-the-Rhine to reopen as Logan Towers
- New initiative aims to restore dignity to Cincinnati's overgrown Potter's Field cemetery
- Lawsuit: Kroger manager drove employee to suicide
- People and pets advised to avoid lake at East Fork State Park
- Marty Brennaman wishes son Thom's employers had been more 'forgiving'
- After delays, Kings Island's Camp Cedar luxury campground (finally) opens
Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.
