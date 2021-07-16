Watch

Hear Cincinnati: As events and concerts return to Greater Cincinnati, we breakdown what's good

Hear Cincinnati is a weekly local news podcast produced by WCPO and also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more.
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 14:35:39-04


Concerts and events are coming back!

WCPO 9 entertainment reporter Brian Mains joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to talk about this weekend's Top 9 food, fests, and fairs. Plus, he'll chat about the two big new music venues and all the best concerts coming to town this summer.

First, our panel rounds up this week's most interesting news around Cincinnati.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

