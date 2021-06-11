Hear Cincinnati: Armed U.S. Marshals called in to combat beetles in Bethel

Investigative reporter Paula Christian joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to explain why Armed U.S. Marshals we called to Tom Brown's farmland property with a search-and-seizure warrant for trees due to a destructive beetle.
But first, host Brian Niesz is joined by senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth and dayside content manager Allison Hunter to discuss the latest cicada headlines, a job fair helping people with criminal records, an act of kindness at a arcade, and more.
Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.
Notable Links:
- Driver in cicada-induced crash has advice for staying safe during Brood X summer
- This Hamilton 9-year-old's cicada photo shoot is everything... and it's gone viral
- Beacon of Hope Job Fair aims to help people with criminal records find employers who will give them a chance
- Cincinnati friends chronicle daily life, conversations over the difficult last year
- Cincinnati Public Schools approve settlement in Gabriel Taye case
- Hamilton arcade owner offers to open early for woman with social anxiety
- Sisters charged in BB gun shootings of people experiencing homelessness surrender to police
- Cincinnati PD makes third arrest in OTR, Downtown BB gun attacks
Featured:
