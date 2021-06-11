Watch

Hear Cincinnati: Armed U.S. Marshals called in to combat beetles in Bethel

Hear Cincinnati is a weekly local news podcast produced by WCPO and also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 16:57:03-04

Investigative reporter Paula Christian joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to explain why Armed U.S. Marshals we called to Tom Brown's farmland property with a search-and-seizure warrant for trees due to a destructive beetle.

But first, host Brian Niesz is joined by senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth and dayside content manager Allison Hunter to discuss the latest cicada headlines, a job fair helping people with criminal records, an act of kindness at a arcade, and more.

