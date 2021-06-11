Hear Cincinnati: Armed U.S. Marshals called in to combat beetles in Bethel

Investigative reporter Paula Christian joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to explain why Armed U.S. Marshals we called to Tom Brown's farmland property with a search-and-seizure warrant for trees due to a destructive beetle.

But first, host Brian Niesz is joined by senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth and dayside content manager Allison Hunter to discuss the latest cicada headlines, a job fair helping people with criminal records, an act of kindness at a arcade, and more.

