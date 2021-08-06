Watch

Hear Cincinnati: After 28 years wrongfully in prison, his wait for justice continues

Posted at 5:41 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 17:41:18-04

A jury was set to decide the federal wrongful conviction lawsuit of William “Ricky” Virgil against the City of Newport and two former Newport police officers but a U.S. District Court Judge agreed to delay the case. I-Team reporter Paula Christian joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to explain the case.

First, the weekly Hear Cincinnati podcast panel discuss a new affordable housing plan, a local judge who ordered a COVID-19 as conditioin of probabtion, and a local condo tower ordered to make structural repairs.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

