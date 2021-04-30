Watch

Hear Cincinnati: A washed-out bridge, a family swept away, a tragedy that could've been prevented

WCPO
Posted at 3:34 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 15:34:12-04

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May, senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth, and senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur to discuss Cincinnati Issue 3, cicadas, "Urban Hikers" and the Bengals pick in the NFL Draft.

Later, Brian is joined by WRTV Investigative reporter Kara Kenney to discuss a father who lost his family when six people died on March 20, 2020, after their vehicles went into Sanes Creek in Franklin County, Indiana.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

Notable Links:

Feature:

