Hear Cincinnati: A washed-out bridge, a family swept away, a tragedy that could've been prevented

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May, senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth, and senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur to discuss Cincinnati Issue 3, cicadas, "Urban Hikers" and the Bengals pick in the NFL Draft.
Later, Brian is joined by WRTV Investigative reporter Kara Kenney to discuss a father who lost his family when six people died on March 20, 2020, after their vehicles went into Sanes Creek in Franklin County, Indiana.
Notable Links:
- WATCH: WCPO 9 special examines affordable housing in Tri-State
- What's the problem with affordable housing in Greater Cincinnati, and how can the region solve it?
- CURESZ Foundation aims to educate the public about schizophrenia, remove stigma around the disorder
- Jennifer Ketchmark's Facebook post on cicadas
- How to socially distance yourself from cicadas this summer
- Meet the six candidates running for Cincinnati mayor this year
- 'Urban Hikers' inspire documentary about neighborhood walks
- Krohn Conservatory to reopen with long-delayed, 'stunningly beautiful' Butterflies of Bali
- Bengals draft LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with No. 5 pick in the first round
Feature:
- 5 dead, 1 missing after floodwaters wash away bridge in Franklin County
- 6 bodies recovered after water sweeps cars from Indiana road
- 'This wasn't an accident' Several 911 calls made about flooded Franklin Co. creek before family's death
