Health Collaborative CEO: Tri-State disaster preparedness could lose funding under Trump's proposed budget

CINCINNATI — The Health Collaborative's CEO says key programming slated for elimination in the current U.S. budget proposed by President Donald Trump would cut funds for disaster preparedness efforts in the Tri-State.

The Health Collaborative coordinates many health efforts in the Tri-State by bringing together healthcare providers in the region "to address critical healthcare issues that are best solved together," the organization's website says. They were the leading healthcare agency tracking data and responses from all area hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those efforts is leading the Southwest Ohio Tri-State Disaster Preparedness Coalition, which works to make sure the region is prepared and ready to respond and recover from disasters, public health emergencies and other catastrophic events.

"The coalition provides everything from specialized staff training and exercises to coordination and operational support during emergencies, all to mitigate impact and save lives," reads the message from Deirdre Beluan, CEO of The Health Collaborative.

Beluan's message warns that the current proposed federal budget eliminates funding for the Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP) that funds the Southwest Ohio Tri-State Disaster Preparedness Coalition.

According to the American Hospital Association, the current budget would eliminate the $240 million in funding for the HPP, instead putting the onus of funding hospital preparedness efforts on the states themselves

Beulan says in the Tri-State, the coalition performs many preparedness tasks that often happen behind the scenes, like:



Securing generators for local long-term care facilities during extreme weather

Coordinating resources during the 2024 IV fluid shortage

Managing behind-the-scenes communication during the latest potential measles incident

"This work (and much more) ensures stakeholders stay informed and ready to respond," Beulan wrote.

If the Tri-State coalition is eliminated following a lack of funding, Beulan says there could be significant ripple effects felt by communities, including a lack of disaster preparedness coordination that "will directly lead to preventable deaths during emergencies."

It could also lead to overwhelmed hospitals in the face of disasters, shortages in personnel and equipment during crises and more confusion tied to misinformation without unified messaging.

Beulan urged residents to contact their federal legislators about the funding, and called on Ohio policymakers to recognize the importance of funding emergency preparedness.

"This comparatively modest investment yields substantial returns by strengthening community resilience," wrote Beulan. "Failure to act exposes the public to unnecessary risk and leaves the state dangerously unprepared for future crises. Please let your federal legislators know that investing in emergency preparedness and coordination is critical for safe and thriving communities and they must protect the Hospital Preparedness Program that funds the Tri-State Disaster Preparedness Coalition."