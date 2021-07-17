Fire engulfs boat, RV storage facility in Whitewater Twp.

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple fire agencies are responding to a large fire at Premiere RV & Boat Storage on State Route 128 in Whitewater Township after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

A major fire fight is underway in Cleves right now. We’ll have live updates on @WCPO at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/7WNAFHsMkK — Madeline Ottilie (@OttilieMadeline) July 17, 2021

Officials said the fire started around 5:00 a.m. and parts of the building and some boats are still burning. Part of the building has collapsed as a result of the fire.

About 24 fire units have responded with more than 70 fire fighters to control the flames. People in the area claim to have heard explosions coming from the storage facility. Officials said the sounds could have been caused by propane tanks inside.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

