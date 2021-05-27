WCPO's Tanya O'Rourke recognized for contributions to Hamilton County for AANHPI Heritage Month

CINCINNATI — WCPO Anchor Tanya O'Rourke was one of six people recognized by the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners Thursday for their contributions to the county in honor of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

A proclamation Thursday named June 1, 2021 "Tanya O'Rourke Day" in Hamilton County, celebrating the contributions of the multiple-Emmy-winning journalist and anchor for WCPO.

"As a lifelong Hamilton County resident, Tanya's focus has been on stories that impact her hometown," the proclamation reads. "She has worked for WCPO for 27 years, starting as a weekend assignment editor and worked her way up to being a Senior News Anchor. Tanya loves being a mother and has committed to many charitable organizations throughout her career, especially the Kidney Foundation. Tanya donated one of her kidneys to a family friend who was in kidney failure. She is forever proud that she could help someone else with this donation of life and stays active with the Kidney Foundation to this day."

At Thursday's board meeting, commissioners also recognized five individuals for their contributions to the AANHPI community:

Leo Chan, Executive Director of Midwest USA Chinese Chamber of Commerce, co-founder of numerous start-ups and a seasoned finance and technology professional.

Dr. Joseph Paturi, Pastor of the Indian Baptist Congregation of Cincinnati, founder of Trans World Ministries and the former president of Temple Baptist College.

Paula Boggs Muething, City Manager of Cincinnati, former Cincinnati City Solicitor and general counsel and vice president of the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.

Daniel Rajaiah, BLOC Ministries board member, former Executive Director of the Indian American Chamber of Commerce, a leader in the private sector and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree.

Felicity Tao, founder and board chair of the Greater Cincinnati Cultural Exchange Association.

Read each proclamation in the viewer below:

Presentation.pdf by WCPO 9 News on Scribd



