Authorities found mother of boy 'abandoned' at Symmes Township JCPenney

CINCINNATI -- The case of an “abandoned” boy at a Symmes Township JCPenney early Friday morning appears to be case of miscommunication among family members, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Police found Quincy, 2, walking by himself at about 12:10 a.m. inside the store at 9365 Fields Ertel Road. Authorities located the boy's mother at about 9 a.m. According to police, friends and family members notified her that Quincy's photo was being shared on the news and on social media.

Update Quincy: Mother has been located and the investigation is still on-going. — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (@hcso_org) November 23, 2018

Quincy was found abandoned at JcPenney's in Symmes Township Ohio. We need help locating his family. Any information, please contact us at (513)825-1500. He's in good condition, but currently sleeping. pic.twitter.com/GyK6n05yol — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (@hcso_org) November 23, 2018

The boy's mother, several adult family members and at least five young children arrived at the store at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday before splitting up and leaving in two separate vehicles. Family members report that they each thought Quincy was in the other vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

No charges have been filed at this point, but the investigation is ongoing.

Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services had custody of the child while authorities looked for his parents. The agency continues to investigate the safety of Quincy and the other children involved.

Anyone with information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500.