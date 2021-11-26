Multi-alarm fire at former Carousel Shoppes closes Reading Rd.

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A multi-alarm fire at the Carousel Shoppes building has shut down Reading Road between Sunnybrook Drive and the Ronald Reagan Overpass.

Hamilton County Dispatch confirmed the road was shut down and that at least four departments - Sycamore Township, St. Bernard, Wyoming and Reading - had responded to the fire.

Sycamore Township Fire Chief Rob Penny said the fire started in a corner of the building. He didn't know if anyone was inside the building at the time or were injured.

This is the second multi-department response to a fire near this location in the last two months. A fire at the foreclosed Carousel Inn and Suites hotel occurred on Oct. 12.

