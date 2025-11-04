HCSO: 1 dead after crash involving semi in Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a semi in Sycamore Township Monday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to SR-126 near the 30-mile post at around 12:30 p.m. for a reported crash. After an initial investigation, the sheriff's office said a driver traveling eastbound pulled into the right shoulder due to a flat tire. While there, the car was hit by a semi, forcing it off the right side of the road.

A 76-year-old man and 71-year-old woman were inside the car. Both were taken to Bethesda North Hospital, where the man later died.

The semi driver was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Officials said everyone was wearing their seat belts, and neither speed nor alcohol is suspected.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 513-825-1500.