LGBTQ-owned popsicle shop found a sweet way to show its pride

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — An LGBTQ-owned popsicle shop in St. Bernard is serving up something sweet for Pride.

Streetpops now offers Rainbow Lemonade Pride Pops.

They’re available at their brick-and-mortar location on Vine in St. Bernard, but the business also has pop-up carts and a food truck which show up at different farmer’s markets in the Tri-State.

Streetpops owner Sara Bornick came up with the idea as a way to celebrate Pride and engage with the community.

”I think it’s important to be visible as a gay-owned business and show the younger kids that it’s out there and give them something to look at and look up to,” she said.

Pieper, Robert

All Streetpops are made with natural ingredients.