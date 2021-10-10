Two people killed in head-on collision on Ronald Reagan Hwy.

SPRINGFIELD TWP. — Two people are dead after a head-on collision on the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway on Saturday afternoon, according to Springfield Township Police.

Police said at around 4:11 p.m. on Saturday a driver traveling west on OH-126 crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the drivers of either vehicle, or determined a cause for the crash.

The incident is still under investigation. Springfield Township Police requested that anyone with information call them at 513.729.1300.