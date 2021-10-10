Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySpringfield Township

Actions

Two people killed in head-on collision on Ronald Reagan Hwy.

items.[0].image.alt
Emily Gibney
Image from iOS (130).jpg
Posted at 10:52 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 22:52:13-04

SPRINGFIELD TWP. — Two people are dead after a head-on collision on the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway on Saturday afternoon, according to Springfield Township Police.

Police said at around 4:11 p.m. on Saturday a driver traveling west on OH-126 crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the drivers of either vehicle, or determined a cause for the crash.

The incident is still under investigation. Springfield Township Police requested that anyone with information call them at 513.729.1300.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.