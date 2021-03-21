Shooting at Springfield Twp. bar led to police chase and crash Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — A shooting at a Springfield Township bar led police on a chase across the county that ended in a crash at the interchange of I-74 and I-75 Saturday night, according to police.

Police responded to LuLu's Taproom on Hempstead Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, a person police believed to be connected to the shooting began to leave in a vehicle.

Springfield Township officers tried to perform a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Police chased the vehicle to the interchange of I-75 and I-74, where the vehicle crashed. Two people abandoned the crash site and fled, but were caught and transported to the hospital for injuries. Police did not elaborate on the severity of their injuries, but said they were injured "during the course of their flight." No charges have been announced yet.

The person shot at LuLu's Taproom has also been taken to the hospital. Police did not provide any information on their condition or the extent of their injuries.

Anyone who has any information about this incident can contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 513.729.1300.