Springfield Township police on Tuesday requested the public’s help locating Lawrence Ramzie Nichols, a 70-year-old man who left home without necessary medications on Monday afternoon.

Police believe Nichols could be in danger without his medicine.

Nichols stands six feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. Officials believe he was driving a green 1997 Ford Aspite with Ohio plates reading 872ZHT.

Anyone who sees Nichols or the vehicle should call 911.