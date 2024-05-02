Police: Man dead in Springfield Township shooting

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Township, according to police.

Police have closed down Hamilton Avenue near Springdale Road while they investigate the shooting.

Police on the scene said the man was dead when first responders arrived, but officials have not released any further information about what led up to the shooting, the victim's identity or any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information becomes available.