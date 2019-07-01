SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police arrested the father of a 3-year-old girl after her grandmother told WCPO she was suspicious as to how the girl was found in a locked apartment a few units away from hers.

“She told the police that someone put her in there. She told her parents that someone put her in that apartment," the girl's grandmother, Jenna Green, told WCPO.

Janyila Turner was reported missing at 9 p.m. Sunday from 1570 Meredith Drive, according to Chief Robert Browder. After a frantic overnight search, her uncle carried her out safely about 8:30 Monday morning.

“This 3-year-old is not tall enough to open the door the handle," Jenna Green said. "She might be able to push the screen, but she’s not tall enough to open the door handle. Or strong enough.”

A few hours later, Springfield Township Police said they arrested Jeramie Turner, 33, in connection with his daughter's disappearance. Turner was charged with one count of Endangering Children and one count of Obstructing Official Business. Both offenses are Misdemeanors.

Turner was transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center. No other details about the arrest have been released.

WCPO reporter Ally Kraemer was there when Janyila's uncle, Joshua Green, carried the girl out out of the building at 8:30 a.m. He said he heard Janyila crying in an abandoned apartment. The door was padlocked and he had to break the back window to get her, Joshua Green said.

“When I had picked her up, she was terrified. She held on tight," said Joshua Green. "She knows I’m her uncle and I saved her.”

Janyila was unharmed, her grandmother said. The girl was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

“A lot of these situations don’t turn out good. Janyila wasn’t touched, wasn’t harmed in any kind of way," said Jenna Green.

Janyila's family said her parents went to Children’s with her and were then questioned by police.

Before the arrest, the girl’s grandmother told WCPO she didn't think Janyila would wander off.

"I think someone took her for the simple fact that how did she get in an abandoned apartment that was locked? That's the biggest question,” Jenna Green said.

“It terrifies me because she's not the only child around here. There’s a lot of kids around here.”

Janyila's grandmother said the girl might be too scared to talk about her ordeal right away, but that wouldn't last long.

“She can communicate real good. Once she calms down with all the hype, she’'s going to start talking. She can express herself real good. She’s really smart,” Jenna Green said.

