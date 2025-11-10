Police: 2 hospitalized, man charged after driving into side of Springfield Township home

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after Springfield Township police said a man drove through the side of a home.

Police responded to the 8600 block of Desoto Drive at around 2:15 p.m. Monday for a reported vehicle into a home. When they arrived, they found that 33-year-old Shanie Henry had driven his Ford truck into the side of a house, causing "significant damage."

Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash, two of whom were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Henry has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

Police did not provide any details on the cause of the crash. Ring footage shows Henry's truck traveling at what appears to be accelerated speed, failing to make a curve and continuing into a yard, through a fence before hitting the home.

Ring footage shows truck before crashing into home

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Township Police's Traffic Safety Unit at 513-729-1300.