Pedestrian hit in Springfield Township Sunday morning dies

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pedestrian hit by a driver in Springfield Township early Sunday morning has died, according to Springfield Township police.

Police said 39-year-old Christopher Rigler, from New Richmond, Ohio, was hit by the driver of a truck in the 10700 block of Hamilton Avenue. Police and fire were dispatched at around 5:33 a.m. and Rigler was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said they don't suspect speed or impairment of playing a part in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Police did not say how Rigler was hit, or where he was when the crash happened. However, that stretch of US-127 does not appear to have sidewalks or crosswalks near the 10700 block.

Police said the driver of the truck stopped at the crash scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information can contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 513.729.1300.