PD: 33-year-old woman shot, killed in Springfield Township; suspect also dead after police chase in Indiana

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 33-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday morning in Springfield Township, the Springfield Township Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 7 a.m. for reports of a shooting, police said. There, they found Lacresha Black outside the front door of her residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives identified Terea Brown, 42, as a suspect in Black's death. Brown fled the scene in a dark-colored 2014 Chevrolet Cruze before first responders arrived, and she was located in Clinton County, Indiana.

In Indiana, Brown was involved in a police chase with Indiana State Police. At the end of the chase, "a gunshot was fired from inside Brown's vehicle, followed by shots fired by pursuing troopers." Police said Brown was "subsequently pronounced deceased."

Springfield Township police is asking anyone with information related to Black or Brown's death to contact them at 513-729-1300 or the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division at 765-567-2125.