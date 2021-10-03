Fire chief: Toddler significantly burned in Springfield Twp. fire

SPRINGFIELD TWP. — A 2-year-old child was significantly burned when a fire broke out in a Springfield Township home Saturday evening, according to Springfield Twp. fire officials.

The young boy was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and was responsive on the way to the hospital, Springfield Twp. fire chief Robert Leininger said. The child was later airlifted to a medical facility in Columbus, Ohio.

Leininger said the boy was rescued from the second floor of the home at Townhomes on Galbraith Pointe, where several other children were playing as well; He also said they believe the fire originated on the second floor. Officials said there were adults home on the first floor of the home.

The fire department responded to the fire on Kingsmere Court at around 7:58 p.m. Saturday evening. The fire was fully out by 9:00 p.m., but not before it damaged two other homes attached on either side.

The fire remains under investigation and no cause has been determined yet, Leininger said.