Finneytown Schools mourn death of student who died after car crash

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Finneytown Local Schools is mourning the loss of one of its students, the district announced on Friday.

In a social media post, the district announced that Alex Harris died following a car crash in Butler County in the early morning Friday hours. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, the district said.

"We are working with our building leaders to make sure we have supports in place across the district to help our students and staff members cope with. this tragic loss," the district's post read.

Harris was a junior at Finneytown High School and was a member of the football and basketball teams.