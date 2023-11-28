Watch Now
Couple pleads guilty to stealing $30k from Winton Woods school booster over 5 years

Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 28, 2023
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — A couple has pleaded guilty to stealing over $30,000 from the Winton Woods school booster club over the span of five years, according to a press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office.

Yost said C. Michael Trubl and Nancy Trubl both faced charges that stemmed from their misuse of accounts for the Winton Woods Performing Arts Booster, which provided funding for arts programs within the Winton Woods City School District.

"They acted in concert to loot club coffers for their own financial gain," said Yost in the press release.

Investigators found that Nancy served as the booster's unpaid elected treasurer and, between January 2017 and March 2022, the couple withdrew cash from the booster's bank account.

The couple then used those funds to pay personal bills and personal living expenses. They also made unauthorized, personal purchases with a booster credit card, Yost said.

C. Michael pleaded guilty Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He'd faced one charge of theft and one charge of unauthorized use of property. Nancy pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

The couple is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2024. They could also be asked to repay the amount they stole, though Yost's office said "a restitution amount has yet to be determined."

