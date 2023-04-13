Police: Man shoots woman in Springdale office building parking lot

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are searching for a man they say shot a woman in the parking lot of an office building in Springdale.

Investigators said they are looking for 28-year-old Evan Terrance. He allegedly fled the scene in a gray Honda Civic.

Keenan Riordan with the Springdale Police Department said the suspect and the victim are known to each other but was not able to go into detail regarding their relationship.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Glensprings drive near the Meridian Clinical Research building.

Police said Terrance shot the victim through the window of her car.

A witness told WCPO that the victim, who works in the building, was shot in the face.

Police said the victim is expected to recover.

