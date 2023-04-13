Watch Now
Police: Man shoots woman in Springdale office building parking lot

Witness says woman was shot in the face
Police are searching for a man they say shot a woman in the parking lot of an office building in Springdale. Investigators said 28-year-old Evan Terrance fled the scene in a gray Honda Civic. It occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Glensprings drive near the Meridian Clinical Research building.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 13, 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are searching for a man they say shot a woman in the parking lot of an office building in Springdale.

Investigators said they are looking for 28-year-old Evan Terrance. He allegedly fled the scene in a gray Honda Civic.

Keenan Riordan with the Springdale Police Department said the suspect and the victim are known to each other but was not able to go into detail regarding their relationship.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Glensprings drive near the Meridian Clinical Research building.

Police said Terrance shot the victim through the window of her car.

A witness told WCPO that the victim, who works in the building, was shot in the face.

Police said the victim is expected to recover.

WCPO reporter Madeline Ottilie is on the scene and is working to get more information from police.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

