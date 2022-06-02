'Just a bump in the road': $1.1B Tri-County Mall redevelopment seeks new architect firm

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — One of the Tri-State’s largest developments could soon have a new architect at the helm.

Project leaders for the $1.1 billion redevelopment of the Tri-County Mall said Wednesday they’re looking to hire a local firm to keep costs down while maintaining speed and quality.

BHDP Architects, the architectural firm that designed a second floor for the mall when it expanded in 1990, was initially hired for the redevelopment.

Kash Shaikh, CEO of BSB Group International, which developed the project's branding strategy, said BHDP helped lay the foundation for site planning.

"As the project moves into the construction phase, they’ll reopen bids for a new lead architect to help drive construction," Shaikh said.

BHDP will stay on board to help with the transition from one firm to the next.

Springdale Mayor Doug Webster said he learned of the change Wednesday afternoon.

"Our economic development director was in touch this afternoon. Everything was full bore. Looking forward to seeing you guys on the 14th of June for the planning commission meeting," Webster said. "No big deal."

Although it will have a mixture of uses, the renovated Tri-County Mall will essentially be an amenity-rich apartment community when developers complete their work in 10-12 years.

Developers told WCPO 9 News in May that there will be two concert facilities, hotels, around 2,200 apartment units and restaurants. Webster said the project presents an opportunity for Springdale.

"Tri-County went in the tank for the last few years so to speak. It’s had a ripple effect throughout the whole district over there," Webster said. "We think this (development) will create a lot of jobs. Good for the tax base. We think the surrounding communities are going to benefit from it."

Developers meet with Springdale’s planning commission on June 14 to lay out the final site plan.

READ MORE

Springdale City Council votes to redevelop Tri-County Mall

Tri-County Mall redevelopment: $200M in tax incentives will help build upscale apartments, trails