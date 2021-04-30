Man pleads guilty to murder in crash that killed officer

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man accused of killing a police officer by crashing into her during a chase last year has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder.

Terry Blankenship entered his plea Friday as part of a deal with Hamilton County prosecutors, who agreed to not seek a death sentence.

The 43-year-old Blankenship then received a life term, though he will be eligible to seek parole after serving 30 years.

Grant was killed on March 21, 2020 when Blankenship deliberately crashed into two cruisers near State Route 4 as Grant and Sgt. Andrew Davis were preparing to put down stop sticks, according to police. Blankenship was fleeing from Elmwood Place police after he evaded a traffic stop. The officers were outside of their cruisers when the crash happened.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued a statement Friday regarding the sentencing of Blankenship.

“Today’s sentence delivers a measure of justice, but no penalty in this life will be enough for a cop killer," Yost said. "I am proud of BCI’s work investigating this case and thankful for the work of the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney for securing this sentence. The void created by Officer Grant’s sacrifice can never be filled and she will never be forgotten.”