Crash brought down utility pole, closed I-275 for hours

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A crash that brought down a utility poles and electrical wires across the highway closed I-275 for six hours on Sunday.

Police said 53-year-old James Young from Hamilton was merging from SR-4 onto I-275 when he failed to maintain control of his Dodge Ram. He traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned and hit a utility pole, breaking it in half.

Wires fell across I-275 and struck an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser as it traveled west on I-275. The officer inside was not injured, OSHP said.

On the eastbound side of the highway, two other vehicles were also struck by the electrical wires as they fell; no one was injured in either of those vehicles.

Young was taken to U.C. West Chester with undisclosed injuries. Police did not elaborate on his condition, but said he displayed signs of impairment and has been charged with OVI and failure to maintain control.