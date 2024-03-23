Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySilverton

Actions

Sheriff: 1 injured in Silverton shooting

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Silverton shooting.jpg
Posted at 7:14 AM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 07:14:45-04

SILVERTON, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in Silverton Friday night, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Alpine Ave. and St. James Ave.

Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to UC Medical Center, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has not yet released his condition.

Investigators determined there was an exchange of gunfire between two individuals during the course of an alleged attempted robbery.

The other individual involved in the incident is cooperating with the investigation, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has not yet said if any charges will be filed.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff at 513-851-600, call or text a tip to 513-586-5533, or call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Air Care called to multi-vehicle crash in Milford, dispatchers say Tornado-devastated Milton continues recovery a week after storm Campbell County boys basketball team completes season as a state quarterfinalist

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.