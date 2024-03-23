Sheriff: 1 injured in Silverton shooting

SILVERTON, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in Silverton Friday night, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Alpine Ave. and St. James Ave.

Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to UC Medical Center, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has not yet released his condition.

Investigators determined there was an exchange of gunfire between two individuals during the course of an alleged attempted robbery.

The other individual involved in the incident is cooperating with the investigation, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has not yet said if any charges will be filed.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff at 513-851-600, call or text a tip to 513-586-5533, or call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.