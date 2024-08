SILVERTON, Ohio — A driver hit a crossing guard working outside Silverton Elementary School Thursday afternoon, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The sheriff's office said a person driving a Hyundai Sonata hit the guard, who was in the crosswalk, at around 2 p.m. Thursday. The driver stopped and cooperated with deputies who responded to the scene.

Officials said the crossing guard was taken to Jewish Hospital with minor injuries. The driver was cited.