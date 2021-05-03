Sheriff: Hamilton County deputy charged with assault for using excessive force

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force on a prisoner on April 19, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Rick Johnson, 31, has been charged with one count of assault and has been suspended with pay. He will remain suspended with pay until he is prosecuted, the release states.

He was charged Monday morning and released.

Johnson works in the Jail Services Division and the incident involved a prisoner in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

"The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has zero tolerance for excessive use of force," said Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey in the press release. "We will continue to be transparent and continue to prioritize a policy of accountability for inappropriate behavior. Under my administration, Sheriff's deputies will serve with integrity and support policies that strengthen trust within our communities."