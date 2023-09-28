Sharonville police warn residents on E. Kemper Road to lock doors, secure cars amid suspect search

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Sharonville police are encouraging residents on E. Kemper Road to ensure their doors are locked and vehicles are secured as they search for a man accused of stealing a Hyundai.

Police said officers tried to stop a stolen Hyundai Wednesday night. The driver fled from police, who terminated the pursuit after losing track of the vehicle. Officers then came across a crash scene involving the stolen car on E. Kemper Road and Reed Hartman Highway.

The suspect was tracked into the woods south of there and at around 8 p.m. was spotted near the back of a home. Police said they believe he is still in the area and might be looking for another Kia or Hyundai to steal.

Police said the suspect was wearing a tan hoodie, but was later seen in a white t-shirt. He is in his teens to early 20s with short dreads, officers said.

If he is spotted, police said residents should call 911 immediately.