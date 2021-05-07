Sharonville police charge man with murder after drive-thru shooting

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Police arrested and charged a man with murder Friday after a shooting in a Sharonville drive-thru left one man dead earlier this week.

Anthony Holley, Jr., 28 of Colerain Township, stands charged with aggravated murder for the death of Michael Brice, 32 of Springfield Township, police announced Friday.

The shooting took place shortly after noon Monday at the Rally’s on East Sharon Road.

According to court documents, Holley learned Brice "had been in an intimate relationship" with his wife. He waited in his vehicle outside Rally's for Brice to arrive on his lunch break. When Brice got to the drive-thru intercom, Holley briefly confronted him before allegedly shooting him and the vehicle 10 times at "close range." Holley then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Jail records show Holley is now in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

"We would like to express our condolences to Brice's family as they deal with this senseless death," read a statement from Sharonville police. "We would also like to express our gratitude to neighboring agencies who assisted us with this investigation."