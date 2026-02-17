PD: 15-year-old injured in shooting at Sharonville convenience store parking lot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A 15-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in a convenience store parking lot, the Sharonville Police Department said.

Police said officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of King Quick Food Mart on Chesterdale Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot. The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

They also did not identify any suspect, but a white Ford Fusion was seen leaving the area after the shooting. The occupants of the vehicle have been located and detained for questioning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147.