Man killed in Sharonville drive-thru shooting

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A man was shot to death Monday afternoon while waiting in a Rally’s drive-thru.

According to police, the shooting took place shortly after noon at the Rally’s on East Sharon Road.

The suspect pulled up alongside the victim, stepped out of his car and fired multiple times into the victim’s vehicle, officers said. The victim died on the scene.

The suspect fled and remained at large by 2 p.m. Police said they did not believe the general public was in danger.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark green Ford Thunderbird from the ‘80s.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Sharonville police.