Downed Spectrum lines forced Reading police to close part of Ronald Reagan Highway for all of Thursday evening.

Police shut down the highway between Reading Road and the East Galbraith Road exit around 3:30 p.m. and predicted the closure would last until midnight.

Spectrum spokesman Mike Pedelty confirmed the downed lines belonged to his company — and not, as was initially reported by police, to a power company.

Pedelty said he did not know how they had been knocked down.