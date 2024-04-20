PD: Man found shot in front yard, suspect on the loose

READING, Ohio — A man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a shooting in Reading, the Reading Police Department said.

Just before 3 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Clark Road for a "physical altercation" between a man and a woman, police said. As units were responding, the call was upgraded to a person shot.

Police said a man, who has not been identified, was found shot in the front yard of a residence. He was transported to the hospital, but police did not say what his condition is.

Police said the suspect, who has also not been identified, left the scene in a black sedan before they arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500.