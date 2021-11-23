1 person seriously injured after Reading apartment fire

READING, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a fire on Monday night in Reading that left more than a dozen without homes days before Thanksgiving.

In a press release from the Reading Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire around 11:04 p.m. at 56 Gahl Terrace. When fire crews arrived there was a fire on the third floor of a three-story apartment building.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to one apartment on the third floor, the release said.

Our photographer at the scene said one person was taken to University Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

At least 16 residents were displaced because of the fire, Reading FD said. Red Cross is helping those whose homes were lost.

The cause of fire remains under investigation and estimates of property damage are not yet known.

Reading FD said they want to remind everyone the importance of working smoke detectors. In the release, Reading FD said smoke and deadly gasses from a fire can become lethal in three minutes or less. The fire department encourages everyone to replace smoke detector batteries twice each year.