Police: Shooting suspect fled scene, stole vehicle and set a house on fire

At least one woman is dead after she was shot to death on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township on Monday evening; The suspect involved fled the area and stole a car on Euclid before driving to Home Street and setting a house on fire, officials said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said one person shot and killed a woman in the 7700 block of Montgomery Road.

The suspect then stole a car on Euclid, which the suspect used to drive nearby to Home Street in Silverton, where a house in the 6900 block was set on fire, police said.

Michael Benedic Police believe a shooting suspect stole a car and drove to Home Street, setting a house in the 6900 block on fire

Police said the suspect is now in custody, but did not provide additional details on how the three scenes are connected or any victims involved.