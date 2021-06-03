Phone scam threatens victims with arrest, tells them they can buy their way out with gift cards

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn people about a phone scam targeting area residents.

The scam calls come from numbers that imitate legitimate law enforcement organizations.

The caller, who poses as law enforcement, tells the victim a warrant has been issued for their arrest. They can avoid being arrested — the caller claims — by buying gift cards and providing the serial numbers and codes over the phone. Some victims are told to do it more than once.

The sheriff's office said seniors are particularly vulnerable to this scam.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted in this scam should immediately file a report with their local law enforcement agency.