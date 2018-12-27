Norwood officer meets 'Scooby Roo' during I-71 traffic stop

NORWOOD, Ohio — Crikey!

A Norwood police officer making a traffic stop on Interstate 71 Wednesday night discovered the driver had a kangaroo riding in the back seat, the department posted on Facebook Thursday.

A video police posted online shows the kangaroo wrapped up in a blanket.

"Oh my gosh," the officer says in the video as the kangaroo — named Scooby Roo — pokes its head out from the blanket.

The officer cautioned the driver about properly restraining the animal.

A kangaroo is not classified as a "dangerous wild animal" under Ohio state law.