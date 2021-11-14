Home hit by car for second time, despite guard poles

NORWOOD, Ohio — Police responded to a home on Sheridan Drive after the driver of a car crashed into the front porch Saturday night. The same thing happened in 2017.

Guard poles were put in front of the home, but they didn't stop the car when the driver sped through the intersection.

The home hit sits at the end of where Wakefield Place dead-ends into Sheridan Drive.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash and the driver was conscious when police arrived. Police said they don't suspect impairment was an issue.

Neighbors were alerted when they heard the crash.

"I was very nervous, as soon as the car hit the house all my friends and I, we came outside," said Kolby Burwell, who was visiting friends down the street. "We noticed there was an actual car. You see the ambulances and the cop cars come down. I just wish people would slow down."

Neighbors said since the road was repaved recently, speeding has increased in the neighborhood.