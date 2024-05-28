Eastbound side of Norwood Lateral reopening slightly ahead of schedule

CINCINNATI — The eastbound side of the Norwood Lateral will reopen Wednesday morning, the Ohio Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Kathleen Fuller said.

Barricades will be removed starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday night and drivers will be able to use the eastbound lanes on Wednesday.

The eastbound lanes closed overnight on March 10 and have been shut down for roughly 77 days, Fuller said. It is reopening a couple of days ahead of the planned 80-day timeline.

The project sought to rehabilitate mainline bridges between the Paddock Road and I-71 interchanges, including bridges over Paddock, Reading Road and Ross Avenue. The rehabilitation process included replacing joints and barriers, painting and sealing the structures.

In addition, crews resurfaced SR-562 between Paddock and I-71.

Highway inspector Russell Johnson said the bridges as they stood had major issues with drainage and showed signs of wear on the surface.

“We’re going to be doing things like replacing the joints, the barriers, the bearings, concrete work will be done, new steel is going to be installed,” Fuller said. “So there’s pretty much every component of each one of those structures will be repaired.”

The westbound side of the lateral is set to close on June 9, Fuller said. Those lanes will also be closed for approximately 80 days.

Drivers will be redirected using State Route 126/Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway or Fort Washington Way and I-75.