Police: 2 people hospitalized after shooting in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a shooting in Norwood, the Norwood Police Department said.

Hamilton County Dispatch said the shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the 5700 block of Section Avenue in Norwood.

A Norwood police officer on scene told WCPO that two people were transported to the hospital. Dispatch originally told WCPO that three people were transported to the hospital. Neither the officer nor dispatch could say what their conditions were.

Police said there are no suspects at large in the shooting.