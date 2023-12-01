Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyNorth College Hill

Actions

Superintendent: Person shot near North College Hill High School football field

North College Hill High School Shooting
Sean Delancey/WCPO
A person was shot Friday afternoon nearby North College Hill High School's football field, Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr. said.
North College Hill High School Shooting
Posted at 3:18 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 16:18:25-05

CINCINNATI — A person was shot Friday afternoon near North College Hill High School's football field, Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr. said in a phone call to parents.

Blalock said the shooting took place in front of the stadium around 2:10 p.m. After the shooting, the suspect ran through the school's campus and into the community.

"This incident did not involve students or staff and everyone is safe," Blalock said.

Police nor school offficials have not release any information about the victim or their current condition.

Police are actively combing through the neighborhood and campus searching for the shooter.

A WCPO 9 crew saw that police have a couple blocks near the school blocked off, and there is a drone team using a drone to aerially search.

The school building, which houses both the high school and middle school, was on lockdown, but student release happened like normal.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023