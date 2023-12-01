Superintendent: Person shot near North College Hill High School football field

CINCINNATI — A person was shot Friday afternoon near North College Hill High School's football field, Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr. said in a phone call to parents.

Blalock said the shooting took place in front of the stadium around 2:10 p.m. After the shooting, the suspect ran through the school's campus and into the community.

"This incident did not involve students or staff and everyone is safe," Blalock said.

#BREAKING: Shooting at North College Hill High School.

We’re working to get details.

A message from the school says the shooter ran through campus and is on the loose so schools are on lockdown.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/5dLLxBTZRQ — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) December 1, 2023

Police nor school offficials have not release any information about the victim or their current condition.

Police are actively combing through the neighborhood and campus searching for the shooter.

A WCPO 9 crew saw that police have a couple blocks near the school blocked off, and there is a drone team using a drone to aerially search.

The school building, which houses both the high school and middle school, was on lockdown, but student release happened like normal.

Officers with guns drawn still appear to be clearing the bleachers around the football field.

Parents are standing here with me as I record this from about 40/50 yards away.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/hG5Dx0BAbW — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) December 1, 2023

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.