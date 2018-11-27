Poster of local murdered women headed to area prisons and jails

CINCINNATI -- Dina Mosley was found shot to death in her car on Reading Road Nov. 23, 2017. Her niece, Shawnta Mosely, spends a lot of time thinking about her and wondering why she was murdered.

"It's heartbreaking," Mosley said. "It's frustrating. It's hard on the family, period."

The Roselawn murder remains unsolved.

"She was just a caring person, and whatever you needed, she was there for you to talk to you on the phone to any type of advice," Mosley said.

A new poster featuring Dina and 23 other women whose murders are still unsolved was unveiled Monday at Cincinnati City Hall and will be displayed in Ohio prisons and jails. The poster is the product of a group called U Can Speak for Me. Its founder, Hope Dudley, lost her son Chaz to a 2007 homicide. The group hopes the poster will inspire someone who has information regarding one of the unsolved cases to come forward.

"The more we keep our mouth shut, the more we keep these criminals on our street to murder someone else," Dudley said.

Crimestoppers chairman Gene Ferrara said he supports the idea of putting the posters behind bars.

"If we only found one murderer that helped us solve a crime and would give one family closure and get one bad guy off the street, that's one more than we had before," Ferrara said.

Shawnta Mosley said she hopes to find some closure for her aunt Dina's death.

"I hope someone will come forward, you know, because people do talk," Mosley said. "I feel like the person that did it might know someone in the jail cell and maybe let someone in the jail cell, and maybe they will come and let someone know or speak out on my behalf."