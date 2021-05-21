Police searching for missing North College Hill man with dementia, epilepsy

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Police in North College Hill are asking the public for help as they search for a missing man with dementia and epilepsy who may be in danger.

Glen Houston, 48, was last seen in the area of Centerridge Avenue and Bobwood Avenue Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

Police said he left his home on foot, and he was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, white t-shirt, blue jogging pants and black sneakers.

Houston stands 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at (513) 521-7171.