Police: Man punched North College Hill clerk after she declined his card

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio -- Police on Wednesday night requested the public's help identifying a man who assaulted a store clerk after his credit card was declined.

Security video published on Facebook shows the man approaching the clerk and punching her hard enough to knock her down. When she gets back up and walks inside the store, he follows her in.

Police wrote he "continued his antics" indoors.

They asked anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call officers at 513-521-7171.