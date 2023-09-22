Investigators: 8 adults, 1 baby escape North College Hill house fire

CINCINNATI — Eight adults and one baby escaped from a burning home in North College Hill early Friday morning.

Investigators said the fire started just before 2 a.m. in the basement of a home in the 1300 block of West Galbraith Road.

First responders said some family members smelled the smoke and quickly got everyone out of the house.

Everyone made it out safely, investigators said.

The extent of the damage is unclear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.