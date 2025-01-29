District: Weapon found at North College Hill High School, Middle School causes lockdown

CINCINNATI — A weapon found at North College Hill Middle School & High School caused a lockdown Wednesday, North College Hill City Schools announced on social media.

Just after 1 p.m., the district said the high school and middle school campuses were clear and the "Level 3" lockdown had been lifted. Police and K9 units conducted building sweeps during the lockdown.

"The campus was thoroughly covered, and no other weapons were found," Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr. wrote on social media. "All students and staff are safe, and we will resume our regular schedule."

Blalock did not specify in the post where exactly a weapon was originally found.

"The North College Hill teachers and staff are dedicated to ensuring our students' safety and creating an environment for students to continue to learn at a high level," Blalock said.

It's also unclear if police know whose weapon was found or if any charges will be filed.