Sheriff: Home intruder shot, killed in Mt. Healthy

Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 05, 2021
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A man is dead after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in Mount Healthy, the Hamilton County Sheriff announced Sunday.

The sheriff's office said Gregory Lyle, 33, entered a house on the 7000 block of Park Avenue through a window around 2:30 a.m. Officials said Lyle assaulted a female resident in the house before being confronted by a male resident who shot Lyle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Lyle was the ex-boyfriend of the woman who lived in the home. No one was arrested in the incident.

