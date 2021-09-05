Sheriff: Home intruder shot, killed in Mt. Healthy

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A man is dead after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in Mount Healthy, the Hamilton County Sheriff announced Sunday.

The sheriff's office said Gregory Lyle, 33, entered a house on the 7000 block of Park Avenue through a window around 2:30 a.m. Officials said Lyle assaulted a female resident in the house before being confronted by a male resident who shot Lyle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Lyle was the ex-boyfriend of the woman who lived in the home. No one was arrested in the incident.